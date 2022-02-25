The Man Company forays into wellness segment with MINS, eyes ₹100 cr in the next two years

In a strategic move, the Man Company has forayed into the wellness segment and aims to rake in revenues of ₹100 crore in the next two years from the new category. The men’s grooming player will also leverage the launch to enter into new international markets such as the United States.

It has launched its sub-brand MINS, which offers dissolvable tongue strips infused with ingredients such as vitamins, Ashwagandha, Holy Basil, passion flower and melatonin, among others.

Hitesh Dhingra, Founder, The Man Company told BusinessLine, and “The pandemic has accelerated the focus on lifestyle-related wellness segment. However, we did not want to just launch just another product and hence we worked on this innovative format for nearly two and half year. MINS is specifically designed for millennial and Gen Z men and formulated in a dissolvable manner in a convenient format for modern-day consumers.”

“As a brand we already reach out to about 4-5 million men. We have a strong distribution infrastructure in place for both online and offline channels. By next month, the product will also be available across 2000 organised pharmacies. So, leveraging on this infrastructure and the brand’s equity, we believe we will get to the ₹100 crore-mark in revenues by the second year in the wellness category,” he added.

The company has launched five variants of MinStrips targeted at various lifestyle-related issues such as sleep routines, anxiety & stress, hair & skin and sexual wellness. It added that the efficacy of the products had been certified by leading labs such as GMP, HACCP, ISO Certification and FDA.

“We have a clear roadmap for the next 12 months on growing the reach of the new brand in India. Also we have started registering the product in some international markets. Infact in some of these markets our foray as a company will be marked through the launch of MINS. Globally there are not many players offering this kind of an innovative format and so we will like to move fast and capture some market share,” Dhingra said.

Besides India, the company is also exploring the United States and UAE to launch this product to strengthen its presence in international markets, he added.