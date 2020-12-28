The ‘Masai code’: How women with no computer background land plum jobs

Packing batteries with more punch
Soumitha Bhaskara, a daily wage labourer’s daughter from Palamaner town in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, is being treated like a celebrity by her family, friends and classmates. Reason: The 21-year-old BSc graduate from a tier-3 college has clinched a job as software developer at RevvSales, that pays her a CTC of above ₹7 lakh/annum.
“After completing 10th standard at a government school with 85 per cent marks, I secured a scholarship from an NGO which helped me finish further studies. Since I was curious about designing websites and loved problem solving, the NGO suggested that I train in programming and helped me apply for the online Full Stack Web Development course at Masai School. After 30 weeks of rigorous training, I got a job at RevvSales in the 34th week,” Soumitha told BusinessLine.
Ditto for Madhuri Sonawat and Ayushi Shah, who have landed plum jobs at Airmeet and ShareChat, respectively, with more than double the salaries that IT services firms pay freshers.
Sonawat, a 26-year-old commerce graduate from Forbesganj, Bihar, and the youngest of five girls in a lower middle class family, had been unsuccessful in clearing the Bank Probationary Officers exam for three years in a row. She joined Masai School on the advice of her brother-in-law, who is a start-up founder in Bengaluru, and clinched a job with Airmeet this month. Similarly, 25-year-old M.Com graduate from Mumbai, Ayushi Shah, who learnt coding at Masai School, has recently been hired by ShareChat.
Masai School is a career-focussed skill-building school that has been offering a variety of learning tracks such as Full Stack Web Development, Android Development and Software Development Engineer at its Bengaluru and Patna campuses along with online operations since the lockdown. Its Income Sharing Agreement model allows students to ‘Study now and pay later’, once they get a job with a salary of more than ₹5 lakh/annum. The school has 350 hiring partners including Samsung, Sharechat, UrbanClap, Instamojo, Propelld, Vyapar, RevvSales, Lendingkart, NoBroker, Smallcase and Paytm Money.
“Soumitha, Madhuri and Ayushi are starting their careers with top companies in their respective domains which have a high density of IITians in their tech teams. In the last week alone, eight more girls who graduated from our first online batch post the lockdown, have received offer letters from Sugar Cosmetics, Stackbox, Tericsoft and Nickelfox,” said Prateek Shukla, co-founder and CEO, Masai School.
Masai School has trained 180 students to date. The school saw a surge in women applicants (18 per cent) for its first online batch after the lockdown and has already signed up 20 per cent women for its upcoming online batch on January 4.
