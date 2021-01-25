The Moms Co plans offline expansion, eyes international foray

Direct-to-consumer brand, The Moms Co, which has touched the ₹100-crore revenue mark recently, is looking to ramp up its offline retail presence strategically to widen its geographic reach in the country. Based in New Delhi, the home-grown start-up that offers pre-natal and post-natal personal care products for moms, besides its babycare range, had in September raised $8 million in its third round of funding from Indian and international VCs.

Malika Sadani, Founder and CEO, The Moms Co, said, “We will focus on deepening our retail presence and further growing the brand awareness this year. Since July, our retail presence has grown nearly 10 times. We are looking to expand our retail presence across 10 cities in this year. By March, we expect to be available across 2,000 stores.” The company is also mulling expansion in international markets such as the US and West Asia, she added.

Last week, the Moms Co launched its digital campaign titled “Maa Ka Expert Partner” featuring Genelia D’Souza. The natural personal care brand sells a range of 40 products such as baby wash and lotion and hair and face care products for moms, and is also looking to strengthen its product portfolio with the addition of 15-20 new products this year.

Talking about revenue growth, Sadani said, “We touched the ₹100-crore revenue mark about two months ago. Even at this scale, we haven’t lowered our aspirations for growth percentage and expect... revenues to grow to about ₹300-400 crore in the next 2-3 years.”

The brand has been witnessing stronger traction for its natural and toxin-free products as consumers in the country are increasingly re-evaluating their choices with heightened focus on safety and health in the pandemic times. Sadani said the brand’s “sharp proposition” that focuses on meeting the evolving needs of moms and their babies, has helped the company swiftly scale up in a segment, that is highly penetrated with strong presence of established brands.

“Earlier there was a reluctance in consumers to shop online and it was tough to build brands digitally. With the accelerated adoption of digital platforms for purchases, there is a strong growth opportunity for direct-to-consumer brands,” she added.

Over the past one year, the company has also been strengthening its senior leadership team and has roped in seasoned executives from FMCG biggies such as PepsiCo and L’Oreal especially at a time when its hoping to crack the retail distribution piece. “In a market like India, where new brands are getting introduced constantly, companies need to ensure their product is available across channels. Hence, we have stepped-up efforts to establish a strong infrastructure to grow the brand’s presence across retail stores,” she added.