Nissan provides a glimpse of its upcoming compact SUV

Japanese automaker Nissan has revealed the look of its upcoming compact SUV, releasing a couple of photos.

The new B-SUV concept will be showcased to the world on July 16 at the global headquarters of the company, according to a statement.

The company’s first compact SUV is scheduled to be introduced in the second half of FY20-21.

Nissan’s new SUV features the latest technology as a part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for how vehicles should be powered, driven and integrated into society.

Building on Nissan’s global SUV heritage and advanced technology, the New Compact SUV is designed as a feature-rich premium offering with stylish design.

It builds on Nissan’s iconic models such as the Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail, Juke, Qashqai and KICKS, the statement said.