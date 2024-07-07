Bangalore-based grocery retail store, The Organic World, is set to expand its market presence by venturing into quick commerce platforms this month. This move is part of its strategy to reach new markets and broaden its customer base. Currently, the brand operates in 17 stores — 13 company-owned and operated, and four franchise stores. In addition to its physical presence, the brand maintains an online presence and app. Previously, it partnered with quick commerce player Dunzo.

“We are currently in talks with some major players and believe we should be available in the e-commerce space in the next 30 days”, said Gaurav Manchanda, Founder and Director, Nimida Group, the parent company of The Organic World, in an exclusive interview with businessline.

According to a report by market research firm IMARC Group, the Indian organic food market size surged to $1,582.2 million in 2023 and is projected to expand to $8,918.5 million by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.19 per cent from 2024 to 2032.

Highlighting the factors of growth in the organic food market, Manchanda credited the growing awareness and concerns over the risks associated with chemical pesticides and fertilisers. He further identified challenges hindering the widespread adoption of an organic lifestyle, specifically affordability, accessibility, and authenticity and underlined his commitment to solving them.

“We have taken steps to ensure authenticity by banning 25 chemicals from our shelves, including artificial colours, flavours, sulfites, and sulfates,” he stated. “Accessibility is another challenge many face when transitioning to an organic lifestyle. To address this, we are adapting our store formats and sizes to reach smaller neighbourhoods, aligning with our core principle of making organic products accessible and affordable for consumers. Our franchise stores, typically around 500 sq ft in size, are part of our strategy to expand this accessibility.”

Last year, the company reported revenue of ₹35 crore. It plans on achieving a target of either 100 stores or ₹100 crore in revenue by the end of FY 2025. Additionally, The Organic World plans to open 10 company-owned and operated stores along with 25 franchise-owned and operated stores as part of its ongoing expansion strategy.