The Woman’s Company raises $1.4 mn pre-Series A round

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
D2C feminine hygiene brand, The Woman’s Company has raised $1.4 million in a pre-series A round from Pradip Burman, Chairman of Mobius Foundation and senior member of the Dabur family.
The round also saw Anuradha Gupta, angel investor and HNI, along with a few other prominent global HNIs based in the US. Along with Donna George (USA) and Surya Bhatia, the latter will also soon be joining as board members at The Woman’s Company. DPNC Advisors, the transaction advisory arm of Dewan P N Chopra & Co., was the exclusive financial advisor to The Woman’s Company in the transaction.
The Woman’s Company was launched in March 2020 by founder and CEO Anika Parashar and co-Founder and COO Roopam Gupta to address serious gaps in the feminine hygiene industry in India. With one woman contributing an average of 125kg of plastic waste over her menstruating years, this industry has seen a huge shift in consumer mindset towards sustainable living. In line with the shift in demand, the brand has innovated products that are fully biodegradable, eco-friendly and dioxin-free.
Since its inception, the D2C brand has seen 40 per cent growth month-on-month primarily driven by its e-commerce website contributing to most of its overall sales. The brand has also established a strong presence on e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Nykaa and Zivame.
The Woman’s Company plans to deploy capital to deepen penetration into Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities in India and position its ‘Made in India’ products in North America under the D2C model supported by an on-ground team. The brand's vision is to be the leading player in the women's hygiene industry with an omnichannel presence and an outreach of over 100 million women across the globe over the next five years.
Sharing her thoughts on the funding, Anika Parashar Founder & CEO The Woman’s Company commented, “This new infusion of funds will be used to build a safe community for women to engage, access information and sustainable essential products catering to their health, whilst preserving the environment. In addition to increasing our Indian market share, we will be establishing a significant presence in the US where our vision is to create impact across every household with our quality eco-friendly products as well as our healthcare platform.”
