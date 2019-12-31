Thermax bags ₹431-cr order for setting up FGD systems in Jharkhand

Come and see the students on the streets
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Engineering solutions provider Thermax Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged ₹431 crore order from a public-private joint venture power company for setting up two flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems at their thermal power plant in Jharkhand.
In a flue gas desulphurisation system (FGD), sulphur compounds are removed from the exhaust emissions of fossil-fuelled power stations.
Thermax will install two units of FGD systems of 525 MW capacity each to limit SOx (sulphur oxides) emissions as per the revised regulations from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the company said in a regulatory filing.
“It also shows that the implementation of industrial pollution norms has gained momentum in the country, considering that we bagged two large FGD orders within a short span of six months,” said M S Unnikrishnan, MD & CEO, Thermax Limited.
The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, civil work, construction and commissioning of the FGD systems.
The commissioning of the project is scheduled over 30 months, the filing noted.
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
Online-only insurers Acko and Go Digit offer lower premiums, but do pay attention to the network garages ...
Outlook for gold and silver becomes bullish following a positive breakout
Free look period The free look period is the time-frame within which a new policyholder can return his/her ...
The Stock of Apollo Hospitals had a volatile year. It registered a 52-week low of ₹1,083.1 in February. But ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...