Companies

Thermax bags ₹431-cr order for setting up FGD systems in Jharkhand

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 31, 2019 Published on December 31, 2019

Engineering solutions provider Thermax Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged ₹431 crore order from a public-private joint venture power company for setting up two flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems at their thermal power plant in Jharkhand.

In a flue gas desulphurisation system (FGD), sulphur compounds are removed from the exhaust emissions of fossil-fuelled power stations.

Thermax will install two units of FGD systems of 525 MW capacity each to limit SOx (sulphur oxides) emissions as per the revised regulations from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“It also shows that the implementation of industrial pollution norms has gained momentum in the country, considering that we bagged two large FGD orders within a short span of six months,” said M S Unnikrishnan, MD & CEO, Thermax Limited.

The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, civil work, construction and commissioning of the FGD systems.

The commissioning of the project is scheduled over 30 months, the filing noted.

Published on December 31, 2019
Thermax Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
2019: The year Indian tycoons faced bankruptcies, jail and even death