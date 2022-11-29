Indian Oil Corp Ltd, in association with businessline, will organise the third BL Campus connect lecture series, which will take place at the Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, Jalandhar on December 1.

‘Leadership in Today’s Unpredictable World’ will be the topic of discussion, with Sachit Jain, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, Vardhman Special Steels, being the keynote speaker.

Other speakers include Rajan Berry, Divisional Retail Sales Head, Indian Oil Corporation; and Aman Mittal, Vice-President, Lovely Professional University.

Some 300-odd students are expected to be in attendance. The first two lectures took place at Chandigarh and Mohali respectively. In all seven lectures will be held across different institutions of north India.

The ‘BL Campus Connect’ initiative is exclusively designed to provide college students with a campus interface to the corporate world