Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Wednesday launched its all-new third-generation Amaze, with prices ranging from ₹7,99,900 to ₹10,89,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and valid till 45 days from launch.

Powered by an E20-compliant 1.2L 4-cylinder i-VTEC SOHC petrol engine, the all-new Amaze is available with both CVT and 5-speed MT options. The company added that the CVT option would have a mileage of 19.46 km/l, while the 5MT has 18.65 km/l (both under test conditions).

While the manual transmission (MT) variant is priced between ₹7,99,900 and ₹9,69,900, the CVT is priced at ₹9,19,900 to ₹10,89,900. It also comes with six airbags, which are standard across variants.

The Japanese subsidiary of the premium car maker said that this marks the global debut of the new generation Amaze in India, a key market for Honda globally and the first country to launch the new model.

New features

The new Amaze features intelligent telematics technology, with Honda Connect offering 37+ highly useful features and a five-year complimentary subscription. Honda Connect works with smart watch devices (Apple Watch OS 4 above and Android Wear OS 2.0 and above) and has Alexa remote capability, the company said.

HCIL is also offering three years of unlimited kilometres warranty as a standard benefit to customers. They can also opt for an extended warranty of up to seven years for unlimited kilometres, an anytime warranty of up to 10 years and roadside assistance from the date of the car purchase, it said.

“The Amaze has always held a special place in the hearts of Indian customers, and this new generation model reflects our commitment to meeting their evolving needs. For the first time in this segment, we are delighted to bring Honda Sensing, our advanced suite of safety and driver assistive technologies, to the Amaze,” Takuya Tsumura, President and Chief Executive Officer,HCIL, said.

With this application, HCIL has introduced advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technology in all models of its India line-up, and Amaze is the most affordable ADAS-enabled car in India, he said.

Since its first launch in 2013, Amaze has over 5.8 lakh customers spread across the country, Tsumura added.