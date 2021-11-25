Third Wave Coffee opens flagship store in Delhi

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Premium coffee brand Third Wave Coffee has opened its flagship store in Delhi.
With this new cafe, the brand currently has 21 cafes in India — eighteen in Bengaluru and three in Delhi and Gurgaon, and plans to expand to over 300 stores in 20 cities by FY ’23.
Third wave coffee is the brainchild ofSushant Goel, Ayush Bathwal and Anirudh Sharma — who travelled across several Arabica coffee estates across North Karnataka to find the perfect coffee brew for the Indian palate.
The brand sources 100 % Arabica beans from 14 different estates and curates high-quality, ethically sourced coffee accompanied by a thoughtfully put-together menu of savoury and sweet food products for its band of loyalists across its cafes.
The Third Wave Coffee’s GK II outlet is spread across 70 sq. Ft.,
“What keeps us going is what we’d like to call a ‘coffee-high’! It’s so addictive, we’re gearing up for a rapid expansion spree over the next couple of years. With a median age of 31, India has one of the largest young populations in the world. With most of these youngsters falling in the high disposable income group that consumes premium brands more frequently, we see a huge demand for a superior, responsibly sourced and authentic product like Third Wave Coffee that also offers a unique experience to coffee lovers. We aim to serve our exclusive blends in over 300 cafes across 20+ cities by FY ’23,” said Sushant Goel, Founder, Third Wave Coffee.
By March next year, Third Wave Coffee looks to capture the largest market share for offline specialty coffee consumption in Bengaluru, which the brand aims to replicate across India.
Third Wave Coffee operates its own fully equipped centre where coffee beans are roasted, brewed, and developed into bespoke blends. The brand has introduced in India, the ‘Third Wave movement’ dedicated to providing high-quality coffee brewed to perfection from farm to cup.
