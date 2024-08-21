IIMA Ventures (formerly IIMA-CIIE) launched the second cohort of People and Culture Accelerator and has handpicked eight startups for the 3-month accelerator including companies like Third Wave Coffee, Toprankers, Riskcovry, Roopya.

The program is designed for startups across seed and Series A stages to help founders, team leaders and people leaders proactively address gaps in their people strategy and culture, the VC firm stated.

The program tested interventions across challenges faced by growing startups, such as hiring, performance management, formalisation, building culture, being a leader and more.

“Issues around people and teams often rank among top three reasons underlying a startup’s failure. And yet, founders have and continue to hustle around this. We have designed the People and Culture Accelerator as a structured, rigorous and application-oriented intervention to aid founders build better people systems and hence scale big and fast, with confidence”, said Supriya Sharma from IIMA Ventures in a release.

The first cohort included companies like Hoopr.ai, Satsure, Heelium, Proeon, Nusocia, ScrapUncle.

People and Culture Accelerator includes a curriculum covering aspects of people and culture management, including talent acquisition and retention, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, employee engagement, and organisational change management.

Participants will also receive mentoring and coaching to address their specific challenges and goals, ensuring they leave the program with actionable strategies and tools.

