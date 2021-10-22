Thomas Cook in pact with Vistara for holiday packages

Thomas Cook India and its Group Company SOTC Travel have partnered with Vistara, to launch Vistara Getaways. The exclusive partnership offers Vistara’s customers a diverse range of holidays from Thomas Cook and SOTC and at attractive prices.

Covering a varied range, Vistara Getaways offers customers a choice of holidays specially designed by Thomas Cook and SOTC from workstations, staycations, family getaways, spiritual sojourns, wildlife safaris, wellness retreats, city breaks to honeymoon specials and romantic breaks, among others.

Based on their personal preference, customers can opt for ready-to-book holidays, add-on experiences or co-curate personalised itineraries together with Thomas Cook and SOTC’s holiday experts.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara said, “With the market showing strong signs of recovery and people beginning to travel again, we are hopeful that Vistara Getaways will enable us to offer more value and enhance their overall travel experience. We are also excited about the association with Thomas Cook and SOTC, which is a promise of consistent, world-class experience to our customers across all aspects of their travel.”

Mahesh Iyer, Executive Director & CEO, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd said, “With easing of restrictions and Indians displaying increased travel appetite, we are delighted to announce our exclusive partnership with Vistara. Vistara Getaways offers unmatched air-inclusive holiday experiences across a range of domestic destination.”

The product range is live at getaways.airvistara.com. Vistara has an array of top domestic locales connected via its extensive network of 30 domestic hubs, that includes major cities such as Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Delhi, Bagdogra, Amritsar, Udaipur, Kochi, Port Blair, Leh, Jammu, Guwahati, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, etc.