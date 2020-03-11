Companies

Thomas Cook India records 30 per cent increase in outdoor-adventure travel

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

Thomas Cook India has seen a 30 per cent increase in demand for outdoor-adventure travel from Indian consumers.

For Thomas Cook, key source markets include India’s metros such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and NCR; also Tier 2 markets including Chandigarh and Surat.

Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head – Leisure Travel, MICE, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “India’s travel mantra is increasing about off-beat, Instagram worthy experiences. And at Thomas Cook India we’ve observed an over 30% growth in demand for outdoor-adventure travel, with motorbike trips being a significant new trend. In order to leverage this opportunity, we’ve launched our unique Bike Trips starting at an attractive price of ₹22 999 from 6-13 days across spectacular terrains from Himachal to Ladakh to Bhutan.

Thomas Cook India has already seen a growing number of enquires for bike trips: the company’s research reveals that corporate India powers the demand at 70 per cent, followed by millennials at 30 per cent; the average age of consumers being 42 years.

Additionally, India’s women are displaying growing appetite for such exclusive bike experiences with a 30:70 female-male ratio.

What is interesting is that this demand is not limited to millennials, but is in fact driven by corporate India’s 35-55 age group.

