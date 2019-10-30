Thomas Cook to be demerged by December, says Quess Corp

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Quess Corp, a business services provider, has posted a 5 per cent increase in net profit to ₹65 crore during the second quarter largely because of good traction in its core workforce management.
Its revenues grew 27 per cent to ₹2,650 crore with the headcount growing 27 per cent to 3.77 lakh.
A statement from the company said the demerger of Thomas Cook India Ltd (TCIL) is expected to be completed by December 2019. Post demerger, Quess will be directly held by Fairfax Holdings (33 per cent), with public shareholding going up to 44 per cent from 28 per cent currently. The board has also approved the appointment of Krishna Suraj Moraje as an Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer (designate) with effect from November 4, 2019. He will succeed Subrata Nag as the Group Chief Executive Officer, upon his retirement in 2020.
Quess initiated an exercise to rationalise inter-company loans and advances, which stood at ₹560 crore in the previous quarter. It successfully reduced ₹117 crore of loans in the quarter, while another ₹274-crore reduction is underway.
“This quarter saw us executing successfully on multiple fronts. While we delivered a strong operating performance with 27 per cent growth, we also made significant strides in our businesses by resolving the Trimax issue, simplifying our overall entity structure, downsizing our inter-company loans and reducing the debt on our books,” said Quess Chairman and MD, Ajit Isaac.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
I am 32. My target is to accumulate ₹4 crore by 2045 — ₹2 crore for my child’s education and ₹2 crore for my ...
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism