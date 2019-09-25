Thomson TV eyes a revenue target of Rs 500 this festive season

Thomson TV, a French electronics brand exclusively licensed by Super Plastronics Private Limited in India, on Wednesday announced discounts across all its TVs, including their latest range of official Android 4K TVs. The discounts will be available during five-dayFlipkart Big Billion Day sale.

With the increase in sales, this festive season, Thomson TV is eyeing a revenue target of Rs 500 crore and aims to sell 1.5 lakh units, via its exclusive retail partner Flipkart, the company said in a release.

“As an affordable television company, we invest heavily into our research and development verticals to keep the quality optimum for our buyers. We aim to achieve a 5 per cent market share within this festive season,” said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL- the exclusive brand licensee for Thomson TVs in India.

During the big billion day sale, the prices will start from Rs 5999 for a 24 inch HD LED television, it said.

Thomson TV’s latest model from its Official Android TV 4K range will be available at Rs 26,999 and Rs 55,999 for a 43-inch TV and 65-inch TV respectively.