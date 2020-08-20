Three Chinese banks to get ₹7,000 crore if RCom’s current resolution plan is approved

Kia Motors to export Made-in-India Sonet to LatAm, Africa, Middle East markets
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The three Chinese banks that had dragged Anil Ambani to a UK court are set to receive ₹7,000 crore if Reliance Communications’ (RCom) current debt resolution plan is approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
The NCLT’s Mumbai Bench was slated to hear the case on Friday, even as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) raised objections to the present plan.
As per the resolution plan approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC), the three Chinese banks — Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Mumbai Branch, China Development Bank and Exim Bank of China — would get nearly 30 per cent of the total ₹23,000 crore, sources close to the development told BusinessLine.
The 38 Indian lenders to RCom — including SBI, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank — are entitled to ₹13,000 crore.
The other foreign lenders to the beleaguered telecom company would get about ₹2,300 crore, which is nearly 10 per cent of the total proceeds, the sources said.
However, the DoT, which is an operational creditor to RCom, has not been earmarked anything from the total ₹23,000-crore proceeds of the present resolution plan submitted before the NCLT that covers RCom, Reliance Infratel Ltd (RITL) and Reliance Telecom Ltd (RTL).
The DoT had earlier objected to the resolution plan as it was not been allocated anything from the proceeds. The department, along with Telecom Ministry, also made a written submission before the tribunal on Thursday.
The Mumbai Bench of the NCLT was to hear the resolution process on Friday and give its final approval, but now, with the DoT raising objections, the case is expected to linger on. In case it doesn’t approve the resolution plan, RCom and its subsidiaries will have to liquidated to pay the debtors.
In early 2019, RCom had filed for bankruptcy. This March, the CoC had approved a resolution plan that envisaged lenders recovering around ₹23,000 crore of their money, with a 50 per cent haircut.
Earlier, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm and Delhi-based UV Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd emerged as the highest bidders for the assets of RCom and its subsidiaries. As per the resolution plan, UVARCL would get RCom and RTL, while RJio would get RTIL’s tower and fibre assets.
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
The expansion of investment options over the decades has enriched investors, even if savings in financial ...
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
Pandit Jasraj’s divine fervour echoes in the hearts of followers the world over
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...