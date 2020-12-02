Three GOQii wearables get medical device registration from CDSCO

GOQii, the smart-tech-enabled preventive tech platform has received medical device registration from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the GOQii Smart Vital, Vital 3.0 and Vital ECG.

GOQii’s healthcare services are designed to monitor key vital parameters as a means to screen and prevent a range of diseases and disorders. The company integrates wearable technologies into its service ecosystem. The technology is intended for the qualitative detection of various health issues. The fitness tracker generated data can be shared in complete with personal health coaches and doctors digitally. The health coach and doctor can then provide health and lifestyle advice based on the generated data, thereby enabling users to improve their health.

“The virtues of the preventive approach to healthcare cannot be overstated. The challenge with preventive medicine is that people lack tools that provide detailed data snapshots of their current health. GOQii aims to change this with its wearable integrated approach to healthcare delivery and service. This technology has the potential to impact long-term patient outcomes across the continuum of care positively. Due to the convenience of wearable technology, people who used to get their vitals checked once a year are now monitoring their parameters several times a week” said Vishal Gondal, founder and CEO, GOQii.

The use of wearables can enable healthcare consumers to analyse their biomarkers, receive digital coaching services and benefit on their insurance plans. It also allows the medical community to use biomarker analysis in remote prognosis and treatment, leading to paradigm shifts in the healthcare industry from a ‘sick-care’ model to a preventive or wellness-based model.

"We would like to commend the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the CDSCO for their proactive measures to regulate this area. The work of these regulatory entities will lead to profound benefits to the end-consumers in the healthcare sector, especially with regard to treatment accessibility and affordability," added Gondal.

GOQii has partnered with K.J. Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre for a seminal clinical study on the use of advanced wearable technology to provide doctors and medical staff with detailed health data on each Covid-19 patient under their care in real-time. The initial results of the study are promising, and an absolute focus has been laid upon the accuracy of the device.

In line with the Government of India’s push towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, GOQii is also making strides towards moving its manufacturing base to India. The company has already shifted some assembly activities to India. However, with the launch of several medical device manufacturing hubs across India and the incentives being offered in them, the company is hoping to move its complete manufacturing activities to India within the next 12 to 18 months.