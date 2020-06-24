Three Hinduja brothers blame elder brother’s daughter for family feud

Three brothers of the Hinduja family — GP Hinduja, PP Hinduja and AP Hinduja — have blamed their elder brother SP Hinduja's younger daughter Vinoo for the family feud that has come out in the open through legal proceedings in the High Court of England.

“It will be apparent from the judgment of the High Court in England, that Mr SP Hinduja's health has been deteriorating for a number of years suffering from Lewy Body disease, which is a form of dementia. Vinoo, his younger daughter, acting as his litigation friend, is bringing these proceedings on his behalf,” the three brothers said in a joint statement.

According to British media reports, the second wealthiest family in Britain is embroiled in a legal row over their £16-billion fortune, as SP Hinduja seeks to challenge the claim that their assets should be split evenly. At the centre of this dispute is an agreement between the brothers that the business will not be divided and the assets held in any single brother's name belong to all four.

“It is very unfortunate that these proceedings are taking place as they go against our founder's and family's values and principles that have stood for many decades, especially, ‘everything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to anyone’. We intend to defend the claim to uphold these dearly held family values,” the three Hinduja brothers said.

The Hinduja Group has a presence in banking, oil and property, among its global ventures.

Srichand Hinduja, 84, has launched legal action against his brothers, Gopichand, 80, Prakash, 75, and Ashok. According to Srichand's petition, the 2014 agreement has no legal effect and is not binding.