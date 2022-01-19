threedots raises $4 million in seed funding

BL Bengaluru Bureau, January 19, 2022:

Bengaluru, Jan 19 A community investing platform, threedots has raised $4 million in seed round of funding from Kalaari Capital.

The round also saw participation from investors such as Better Capital, iSeed, Cloud capital, Kunal Shah (Cred), Lalit Keshre (Groww), Jitendra Gupta (Jupiter), Amrish and Sweta Rau (Pine labs), Ramakant Sharma (Livspace), Rohit MA (cloud9), Giri Malpani (Malpani Family), Mohit Daga and others.

Kiran Vasireddy, partner at Kalaari Capital, said, “We are excited to partner with threedots. Equity investments in India are expected to witness strong growth backed by the increased information access brought by platforms going digital. With current penetration only at 5 per cent, there is a huge opportunity for a platform to help millennials come and learn from financial influencers the art of investing.”

The company plans to use the funds for strengthening the product and expanding the team. threedots offers users a daily dose of financial news and a finance centric community apart from stock investing. It has built a platform for members to leverage the knowledge and experience of stock/crypto market experts.

“Our goal is to shape and empower the investment ecosystem in India. We want to change the financial life of the next 100 mn users in India who will be using financial services for the first time and help them create wealth,” said Rishu Garg, Co-founder, threedots,

The app threedots has onboarded 100+ market experts to guide users in their community as well as partnerships with Groww, CoinDCX, and Finshots.