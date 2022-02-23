Thums Up ropes in SRK as brand ambassador

Thums Up became a billion-dollar brand in 2021

Coca-Cola India has roped in Shah Rukh Khan as the new brand ambassador for Thums Up, kickstarting what seems to be an aggressive marketing campaign strategy, ahead of the key summer season.

Earlier this month, the beverage major said that the Thums Up became a billion-dollar brand in 2021.

On Tuesday night, the company said that it is partnering with the actor to present the #ThumsUpStrong platform.

“Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign celebrates the coming together of two iconic Indian names – the largest carbonated beverage in the country Thums Up, and the reigning King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan,” the beverage major added.

Shah Rukh Khan, who tweeted about his partnership with the brand, is seen in his action-hero avatar in the campaign asserting ‘Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan’.

Naam toh suna hoga meri jaan? Isko soft nahi kehtey, kehtey hai toofan.



Thums Up. Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan.⚡@ThumsUpofficial#Toofan #ThumsUpStrong pic.twitter.com/OXdKfCI1OL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 22, 2022

Sumeli Chatterjee, Head - Integrated Marketing Experiences (IMX), Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia said: Thums Up is a 45-year young brand that has always inspired millions to stay committed to their dreams. We are thrilled to team up with Shah Rukh Khan to tell the story of the #ThumsUpStrong spirit.”

“The campaign will be brought to life via an integrated campaign across TV, social, digital, shopper and OOH,” she added.