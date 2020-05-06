Thyssenkrupp bags ₹300-crore order from Numaligarh Refinery

Thyssenkrupp’s plant engineering business has bagged a ₹300-crore order from Numaligarh Refinery for providing engineering, procurement and construction management services to various units of the refinery at Numaligarh in northeastern India.

NRL is expanding its refining capacity from three to nine million tonnes per year. The project is expected to be completed by 2024.

The refinery expansion project is part of the government’s initiative towards “Hydrocarbon Vision 2030” for the northeast region of India.

The efforts are aimed at exploiting the region’s hydrocarbon sector to facilitate economic development, enhance access to clean fuels, increase the availability of petroleum products and create employment opportunities.

The scope of supply includes engineering, procurement and construction management services for a new petrochemical fluidised catalytic cracking (PFCC) unit with two-million tonnes’ annual capacity, units for liquefied petroleum gas treatment, gasoline desulphurisation, MS blocks having naphtha hydrotreating, continuous catalytic reforming and isomerisation units.