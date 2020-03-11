thyssenkrupp Elevator opens central spare parts warehouse in Pune

thyssenkrupp Elevator has launched its first central spare parts warehouse in Pune. The modern warehouse will further improve services for customers operating in domestic market besides enabling round-the-clock availability of elevator spare parts in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, said the company.

Spread over 10,000 sq.ft, the new warehouse in Pune holds up to over 5,000 different parts and components for maintenance service. In addition, it has the capacity to handle more than 10,000 orders per year. It will also support field requirements including imports and inventory control.

As part of group’s global spare parts business excellence initiative, additional central storage points worldwide will be launched across different continents, it added.

“As a single management and storage point, Indian Technological Warehouse in Chakan, Pune aims at maintaining total availability of all spare parts for their operators, optimising their logistics through analysis and processing of data collected in real time. The warehouse operations will later be integrated with ERP Warehouse Management model for optimised inventory management and logistics processes,” said Manish Mehan, CEO, thyssenkrupp Elevator (India).

The development will minimise downtimes of defunct elevators by ensuring availability of spare parts all time and distributing them just in time to its service technicians. This will result in 10 per cent saving per year in the number of trips made by technicians to pick up components at their local office between jobs. In addition, there will be a 20 per cent optimisation in waiting time for the customer until the elevator is put back into service.