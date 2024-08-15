TI Clean Mobility Pvt Ltd (TICMPL), the electric vehicle subsidiary of Tube Investments of India under the Murugappa Group, is embarking on an aggressive expansion of its electric three-wheeler business. The company plans to introduce two new products in the coming months and broaden its dealer network in the northern and eastern regions, utilising location-specific strategies to boost volumes and market share.

“Our journey in the passenger electric three-wheeler segment has been remarkable,” K K Paul, Managing Director, TI Clean Mobility, told businessline. “In the southern region, we’ve captured about 30-33 per cent of the market share in the electric passenger auto category. Nationally, our market share is around 7 per cent, and in the markets where we’re present, we’ve achieved over 19 per cent market penetration. This progress is especially impressive, given that we’ve only been in full-scale operations for the past eight-nine months.”

The company has sold about 5,000 units of its e-passenger auto Montra in the past year. Looking ahead, TICMPL is gearing up for new product launches in the cargo and e-rickshaw segments, slated for this and the next quarters. “These launches will further strengthen our portfolio and help us capture larger volumes,” Paul added.

Key challenges

Despite its success in the electric three-wheeler business, the company acknowledges challenges, particularly in penetrating the North and East regions, which constitute a significant portion of the electric passenger auto market.

“We are increasing our visibility through dealer expansion and both above-the-line and below-the-line marketing campaigns,” Paul said. “We’re also conducting numerous customer trials and test rides to showcase the benefits of our vehicles. The positive feedback is encouraging — customers consistently report achieving over 150 km on a single charge wherever our Montra has been deployed.”

Paul explained that the company is developing location-specific strategies for these regions, intending to make rapid progress in these regions. “By the end of this financial year, we expect to have close to 200 dealers across India, covering both electric autorickshaw and e-rickshaw segments,” he stated.

Reflecting on the company’s learnings, Paul emphasised the importance of understanding the diversity of the Indian market, noting that different regions have distinct requirements. “We’ve excelled in providing exceptional customer service, ensuring that any vehicle brought into our dealerships is serviced within 24 hours. Our Net Promoter Score, which reflects customer and dealer satisfaction, is among the best in the industry, and we rigorously track this each month,” Paul highlighted.

In light of its expansion plans, TICMPL is strengthening its sourcing, sales, service, quality, and R&D teams to meet growing demand. “We’re also working on stabilising our supply chain, especially as our vendors, being relatively new to the EV sector, need considerable support,” he said.

The company’s new battery plant in Coimbatore will soon be operational, a critical step given that batteries account for a significant portion of material costs. “With the launch of our electric cargo three-wheelers, we expect significant growth in our market share, though specific targets remain confidential. With the capacity to produce 75,000 vehicles across three shifts, we’re well-positioned for aggressive expansion, leveraging our investments to drive substantial volume growth,” Paul said.