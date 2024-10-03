TI Clean Mobility Pvt Ltd (TICMPL), the electric vehicle subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd under the Murugappa Group, said it will be launching the cargo variant of its electric auto Montra and a new e-rickshaw in the next couple of months as the company seeks to consolidate its presence in the electric three-wheeler market (including e-rickshaws).

Also, It has planned to launch an electric small commercial vehicle and an electric tractor before the end of this fiscal

Having sold its electric passenger auto, Montra, for nearly a year, TI Clean Mobility has established a leading position in the southern market, commanding about one-fourth of the electric three-wheeler market (excluding e-rickshaws). The company is expanding its reach into new regions and aims to increase its dealer network from 80 dealerships in 65 cities to about 200 outlets across 150 cities within the next 5-6 months.

Expanding network

So far, TICMPL has sold around 6,500 units of the Montra auto, with monthly sales expected to exceed 1,000 units, up from the current 750, as the dealership network expands.

The company will be strengthening its product portfolio with the upcoming launch of a new e-rickshaw and the cargo version of the Montra auto, both under the Montra brand.

“Our strategy is clear. We aim for pan-India coverage, focusing on markets where demand exists. Our group company, Cholamandalam, plays a crucial role in financing, particularly in regions like UP and Bihar. E-rickshaw market has also been growing and we’re prepared to meet that demand, Anurag Vohra, Chief Operating Officer, TI Clean Mobility said at the company’s Ambattur factory where Montra vehicles are produced.

According to Vahan data, over 4 lakh e-rickshaws (three-wheelers with speeds below 25 km/h and motor power under 2 kW) have been registered across the country this year.

Meanwhile, the company concluded its first-ever Montra Electric Super League (MSL) at its Chennai factory. The MSL featured 170 riders, including women auto drivers, from across India competing in 10 teams to cover the most km. This initiative was aimed at promoting EV adoption in the three-wheeler community and addressing issues like range anxiety and driving distances with the help of top-up charging throughout the day.

