Chennai-based event tech start-up Ticket9 has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan.

Ticket9 is currently focused on live events, and it helps attendees discover personalised events near them. It also has plans to expand into movie ticketing. Ticket9 plans to leverage the latest investment to further strengthen its technological infrastructure and expand its market reach.

The SaaS platform, which is designed to help organisers create, manage, promote, and monetize events, has previously raised around $200,000 in a pre-seed round from various investors till date. These include M2P co-founder Prabhu Rangarajan, bitsCrunch founder and CEO Vijay Pravin Maharajan and CTO Ashok Vardharajan, Ippopay’s founder and CEO Mohan K, and CTO Jaikumar and other angels.

“We are thrilled to welcome the lady superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan as strategic investors in Ticket9. Their belief in our vision strengthens our commitment to revolutionize the events and entertainment space,” Yazhini Shanmugam, CEO, Ticket9, said.

“Ticket9 is well on its way to becoming a dynamic player in the events and entertainment space, and I have no doubt it will grow into a unicorn,” director Vignesh Shivan, said in a statement.

