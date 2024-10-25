TiE Bangalore has announced that it is targeting over ₹100 crore to be available in equity funding for its TGS100 Start-up Showcase at the TiE Global Summit (TGS) 2024, hosted annually by TiE.

It focuses on early-stage technology and technology-enabled start-ups. The initiative recognises top start-ups based on their innovative business models, market traction and strength of IP, providing them with the opportunity to engage with prominent venture capitalists, angel investors, and industry leaders.

The TGS100 start-ups will also receive exposure to a global audience of entrepreneurs, investors, and experts at curated events at the Summit. It will take place in Bangalore from December 9-11, 2024, and on December 12 in Mysore.

Start-ups on board

100X.vc, Antler, Arali, Arise Ventures, Athera Venture Partners, Elev8, Ideaspring, IIFL Fintech Fund, Mela Venture, Peer Capital, Prime Venture, SEAFUND, We Founder Circle, Tie India Angels, Tie Global Angels, SWISHIN Ventures have onboarded the programme.

Overall, nearly 750+ investors including 50 angels from the US are expected to attend it. The top three winners will also receive a cumulative grant of ₹50 lakh from TiE Bangalore.

The initiative will have a super jury comprising venture capital firms – Vani Kola, MD, Kalaari Capitals; Prashanth Prakash, Partner at Accel; Sudhir Sethi, Founder & Chairman, Chiratae Ventures, Venk Krishnan, NuVentures – NuWare and BV Jagadeesh, Managing Partner, SVQuad.

The super jury will evaluate the top 10 start-ups and provide them with guidance and growth opportunities.

“As TGS100 continues to gain momentum, we expect further investment from domestic and international investors, enhancing the resources available for these start-ups,” said Naveen Gupta, Chair of TGS100 Initiative and Charter Member, TiE Bangalore. “We are grateful to our current investors for their invaluable support, which will enable participating start-ups to scale and make a substantial impact in the technology space. This funding will accelerate their growth and further strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

