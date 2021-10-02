TiE moots Social Impact Fund

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Hyderabad, is planning to set up a $200-300 million Social Impact Fund to help social enterprises scale up their operations.

“We will set up the fund in association with social impact funds, country partners and development funds,” a TiE statement has said here. “Besides helping the social enterprises scale their business, it would also support them in improving their products, attracting skilled talent and accessing new markets,” it said

As part of this initiative, the TiE would also introduce TSS Social Enterprise Awards at the upcoming Sustainability Summit.

“Social enterprises have emerged as the agents of change, and are addressing the most critical issues faced by the world. The TSS Social Enterprise Awards are aimed at recognising their contribution to the planet,” Praveen Tailam, Chairman of the TiE Global Board of Trustees, said.

The award winners will qualify to access the TiE Global network comprising social impact investors, mentors and advisors.