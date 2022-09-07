Tiivra Ventures launches light-weight composite fiber helmets

Tiivra Ventures, a rider-centric start-up, has launched composite fiber helmets at a price range starting from ₹15,000.

The made-in-India helmet weigh 1,250 gms, making it among the lightest in the world.

Founded by brand and marketing expert-turned-entrepreneur Alpana Parida, Tiivra aims to build a direct-to-customers global product ecosystem exclusively aimed at young riders.

The products was launched after securing quality certifications, including DOT and ISI and is awaiting ECE 20.6 certification – considered among the most stringent quality checks globally. (They have exceeded 22.05 ECE standards as per an NABL accredited lab). Tiivra’s inaugural line of products also include jerseys and balaclavas.

Parida, Founder and CEO, Tiivra said the company took two years to create a product that is among the best in the world.

"We will always offer differentiated rider-centric solutions across products, services and technology. It has been a stubborn journey in a quest for quality and we intend to make the brand global as well," said Parida.

Tiivra’s helmets have extremely high impact absorption standards. They are created to have high visibility on the road and have a spoiler coated with StarBlaze, a custom-developed gold coating by Nippon Paints, with reflective nanoparticles for night-time visibility and SunBlaze as the base coat that renders high level of visibility day or night from a distance. The current Alter Ego Collection has six designs and comes in four size configurations.