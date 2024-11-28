Makers of Mansion House Brandy Tilaknagar Industries are focusing on expanding their luxury portfolio with the launch of the Monarch Legacy Edition. Amit Dahanukar, the company’s Chairman and Managing Director said this launch will be followed by another in the same category in the next six months.

“While with whiskey, there are offerings at multiple price points, catering to different economic strata and different buying opportunities, this is seldom seen in the brandy space. Our endeavour over the past four years has been to provide this price laddering in the brandy category as well. Being market leaders, the onus is on us in terms of this category’s expansion. We identify a gap at the luxury end, as far as Brandy is concerned. We felt this was an opportune time to launch Monarch,” Dahanukar told businessline.

The product was launched yesterday in Maharashtra, with plans to gradually roll it out to other markets in India. For the company, 85-90 per cent of the sales come from the Southern States, the chairman noted.

“Initially Monarch will be predominantly launched there. We also have some good traction from exports; we have pre-orders from a few places for Monarch so exports will be a major thrust for us, besides the markets where we inherently have strong distribution strengths,” he said, adding that Tilaknagar Industries exports to countries in the Middle East, the African continent and Southeast Asia.

Foreign liquor industry

Overall, the Indian-made foreign liquor industry sells about 400 million cases, whiskey being predominant with a share of over 60 per cent. Brandy follows this with an approximate share of 22per cent.

“The share is fairly large with 80 odd million cases of brandy. We have a 20 per cent market share in the space, in the States we operate in. Out of 80 million cases, 40 million would be sold in Tamil Nadu which we just recently entered. Our share including Tamil Nadu is 10 per cent and without, is 20 per cent,” Dahanukar explained.

The company’s footprint also extends to the East and Northeast. With a presence in both off-trade and on-trade channels, Tilaknagar is also a large supplier to CSD.

The 750 ml bottle with an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 42.8 percent retails at ₹6,750 in Maharashtra.

The company’s shares closed at ₹417.80 today, up by 1.58 per cent.