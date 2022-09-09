Tilaknagar Industries unveils Mansion House Reserve French Style Brandy

Tilaknagar Industries has launched the Mansion House Reserve French Style Brandy, the premium variant of its flagship brand Mansion House, as part of expanding the liquor major’s premium brand portfolio. In the first phase, the new Mansion House Reserve Brandy will be made available in Tamil Nadu which is the largest brandy consuming State in India. This will be followed by launch in other prominent markets.

‘Unique blend’

The unique feature of the exclusive Mansion House Reserve French Style Brandy is its blend, which is made from a special kind of ‘Ugni Blanc’ grapes handpicked from the Sahyadris that impart a slightly sweetish and lingering taste. The new launch follows the unveiling of the country’s first premium flavoured brandy under the Mansion House brand.

Amit Dahanukar, Chairman and Managing Director, Tilaknagar Industries, said the high demand for premium products is also driving the cocktail culture in India.

“We aim to offer a superlative experience to consumers through our range of premium brandy products. As a market leader, we also aspire to put the spotlight on brandy across markets and geographies and highlight the versatility of this drink.”

Growth figures

In FY22, approximately six million Mansion House Brandy cases were sold and the brand registered 25 per cent year-on-year growth, Dahanukar said.

In the premium brandy category, the company also manufactures and sells the super-premium Courrier Napoleon Brandy which also is fast approaching the ‘millionaire brand’ status.

Brandy continues to lead the company’s growth and it aims to increase sales by 12-15 per cent annually over the next three-five years.

Under the Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) category, it is the second largest product segment and accounts for 20 per cent of the total IMFL sector by volume.

India is one of the largest markets for brandy globally. According to an estimate by Tilkanagar Industries, the premium brandy market in India is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-12 per cent.