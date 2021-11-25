Tilt Brand Solutions appoints Purvi Mistry as Senior Strategy Director

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Brand and Communication consultancy firm, Tilt Brand Solutions has appointed Purvi Mistry as Senior Director – Strategy.
Purvi Mistry will report to Gulshan Singh, Tilt’s Chief Strategy Officer and Head of BrandT – the Brand Consulting division of Tilt Brand Solutions, a statement said.
Purvi Mistry joins Tilt with over 17 years of work experience across Retail, Market Research & Strategic Planning at companies such as Reebok, Kantar, Millward Brown, FCB Ulka and Wunderman Thompson. Her stints with Research and Advertising were across HUL, Cavinkare, Marico, Kellogg’s, Nutralite, Castrol, Bajaj Auto, Reuters, Bank of Baroda, AMFI and many more. She was also instrumental in launching Heinz as a brand in Indonesia. Before joining Tilt, she held the position of Strategy Director at BBH.
In a statement, Singh said,” Purvi joins Tilt at a very exciting phase in our growth journey. Her skills and experience are a great fit with Tilt’s vision and culture as we continue to scale up and work on consolidated mandates.“
“I am looking forward to working with a set of impressive visionaries to create many impactful brand stories and have an enriching and fulfilling professional experience,” added Mistry.
