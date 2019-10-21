Time to shift from shareholder capitalism to stakeholder capitalism: Tata Sons chief

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, has called for deep introspection and debate around the purpose of a company. In a post on LinkedIn, Chandra said it’s time to move away from ‘shareholder capitalism’ towards something closer to ‘stakeholder capitalism’.

“The pendulum is swinging (back) towards the idea that big business should not just serve shareholders; it also has obligations and a duty of care to employees, to customers, to communities, and the environment in which we all operate,” he wrote.

“For those familiar with the history of industrialisation going back to the late nineteenth century, this renewed focus on inclusion may elicit a sense of déjà vu,” he added.

Chandra’s views assume significance in the wake of a spike in the number of domestic corporates that have been found lacking in corporate governance structures. A number of companies have been found looking the other way just to enhance shareholder value, instead of focussing on running a clean business.

Chandra said that trust is not built through legal contracts between parties. It is built by a desire to do right by others.