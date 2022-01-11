Timex to make and sell Gucci branded watches in India

Timex Group India Ltd on Tuesday said it will manufacture and distribute ‘Guess’ and ‘Gc’ watches in the country. It has inked agreements with Timex Nederland BV (Sequel Division) for these rights.

The deal is significant for the group owing to the popularity of both watch brands, the company said. The partnership will allow it to expand its business through the distribution of style-driven products for fashion-focused customers, especially the younger age group.

Worries mount for retailers, mall-owners, restaurants over Covid restrictions

Sharmila Sahai, Managing Director, Timex Group India, said in a company statement, “Guess & Gc branded watches are known for providing quality timepieces for fashion conscious consumers worldwide, and the recognition that these brands have in the Indian market is phenomenal. This strategic collaboration leverages the strength of our retail partner network and allows further expansion of our distribution footprint in the country.”

The new agreements are effective from January 2022.

Retail sales growth slows down in December

“We look forward to building upon the existing appeal and high brand recognition for both Guess and Gc in the ever-dynamic Indian market. This partnership further solidifies our business position in India and allows for accelerated growth through the professionalism and reach of Timex Group India serving key retail partners throughout the country,” added Brett Gibson, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Sequel Division.