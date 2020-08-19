Titagarh Firema reveals design for first ‘Made in India’ aluminium metro coaches

Kolkata-based Titagarh Firema has revealed the design of lightweight maiden aluminium metro coaches with a host of features introduced for the first time in India.

The firm is the first Indian company, which will manufacture aluminium-bodied metro coaches for Pune Metro. These coaches are the lightest in India so far with 15.5 tonnes axle load.

Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, recently tweeted this information saying that this is another huge leap towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“This will enable lower infra cost & higher energy efficiency. These coaches are being manufactured & first 3 will be delivered by June 2021. Commencing operation of Metro will provide Ease of Living to citizens. This is a huge step towards @makeinindia & #SelfReliant India” Mishra tweeted.

Titagarh revealed the design on coaches tweeting, “With a clear focus on #MakeInIndia and #AtmanirbharBharat, #Titagarh is proud to introduce Italian finesse with Indian manufacturing in the #PuneMetro project”.

It added that it is the first Indian MNC in Railways bringing Italian design and technology together with Indian manufacturing. The metro will be energy efficient with low carbon footprint. With a modern spacious interior, coaches are being designed considering the highest level of passenger safety as per European standards, the company added. Along with CCTV monitoring, the coaches have infrared fire detection units.

At present, the metro rail facility is operational in 18 cities across the country — Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Nagpur.

Pune is expected to join the league by next year.