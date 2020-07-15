Titagarh Wagons buys 50 per cent stake of French jt venture partner Matiere in MTBPL

A tale of two Boards — to merge or not to merge
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Wagon and metro rake maker Titagarh Wagons Ltd (TWL) on Wednesday announced acquisition of 50 per cent stake of its French joint venture partner Matiere SAS in Matiere Titagarh Bridges Private Ltd (MTBPL).
Following the deal, MTBPL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of TWL, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.
“Titagarh Wagons Ltd has acquired the shares held by Matiere SAS, France, representing 50 per cent of the paid-up share capital of MTBPL, a joint venture company of TWL,” the company said.
“As a result of the above, the shareholding of the company in MTBPL has changed from 50 per cent to 100 per cent and thus MTBPL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company w.e.f. 14th July, 2020,” it added.
MTBPL manufactures and markets metallic bridges and has a paid-up equity share capital of Rs 1,50,97,640. Its total revenue for the year ended March 31, 2019 stood at Rs 61.05 lakh, it said.
“MTBPL was formed as a joint venture company pursuant to joint venture agreement between TWL and Matiere, where each was holding 50 per cent of its paid-up capital, and pursuant to discussions between the joint venture partners covering strategic aspects of business etc., the transaction was agreed upon and now MTBPL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of TWL,” the company said.
As per the agreement between TWL and Matiere, the technical know-how for execution of the ongoing contracts as well as manufacturing and selling of bridges by MTBPL in the agreed territories shall continue to be provided by Matiere, it said.
TWL has acquired 75,48,820 equity shares of ₹10 each of MTBPL, representing 50 per cent of its paid-up share capital.
The shares have been acquired at a price of ₹1.80 per share being the fair value, as computed in accordance with the applicable provisions of FEMA/RBI, it added.
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
The stock of L&T Finance Holdings tumbled 5 per cent with above average volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
You can either carve out a part of your MF portfolio or invest in the child’s name
There is an umbilical connection between China’s business policies and exertion of military and diplomatic ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...