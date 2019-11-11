Titan bets big on leveraging AI in creativity, design, e-commerce

Stack up on healthcare data, but with a keen eye on breaches
Titan plans to bet high on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) by harnessing its power in creativity, design, Omni channel and ecommerce.
The company for decades has been a leader in this space, with brands such as Fastrack, Raga, Nebula and the eponymous Titan winning the continued admiration and wallet share of discerning consumers.
Head Analytics & Insights, Yashwanth Kumar, said, “We realised soon that any attempt to quantify what makes a watch appealing, would be incomplete and even miss the essence. We instead decided to explore whether Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) can learn from images of our watch portfolio and create new watch forms.”
GAN is a Deep Learning neural network that continuously improves over time by playing the dual roles of ‘doer’ and ‘critic’. Titan’s AI team trained the neural network with thousands of images from the company’s stellar collections to create this powerful tool. Generating new designs at the rate of over one per second, this tool enables the watch designer to quickly select and shortlist new watch concepts for further evaluation and development. The tool can either operate in an autonomous mode, or under the control of designers who direct its creativity through a simple, intuitive interface.
With features such as the ability to blend aesthetic elements of successful watches, re-imagine watch forms and generating new concepts quickly, this tool is designed to augment the capabilities of our watch designers. Further developments such as using AI to predict new products success rate, quantify cannibalisation effects with existing designs are currently underway. Post successful completion of the pilot, this tool is now being readied for deployment.
Krishnan Venkateswaran, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Titan said, “We are leveraging digital tech in myriad ways across our business value chain, through Omni channel engagement and commerce, Augmented Reality, Machine Learning & Deep Learning algorithms, we are helping to ensure that our company continues to deliver industry – leading products, services and experiences Physically and Digitally.”
