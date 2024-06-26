Lifestyle major Titan Company has forayed into the premium sunglasses segment with the launch of its first exclusive outlet RUNWAY from the House of Titan in Bengaluru. It is a part of the existing eyewear business, aiming to target the premium segment.

The company aims to cater to the needs of Indian consumers while capitalising on the burgeoning demand for premium eyewear. The brand aims to bring in the collection from over 20 international sunglasses brands, including Cartier, Oliver People, Prada, and Tom Ford and others.

“Titan Eye+ has already cemented its position in the prescription segment. RUNWAY enables us to meet the needs of an expanding customer base looking for a distinctively premium experience in the sunglasses category,” said Saumen Bhaumik, CEO, Eyecare division at Titan.

The ₹800-crore Indian premium sunglasses market has a projected compounded annual growth rate of 10 per cent. The growth coincides with India’s rising disposable incomes and increasing global exposure to brands and fashion consciousness among Indian consumers, said the company in its statement.

MyoSlo lens

The company plans to launch another store at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal 1, shortly.

Titan Eye+ has also announced the introduction of MyoSlo lens, a free-form lens specifically designed for children with progressive myopia. The store in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, will also house a dedicated centre for audiology.

In an earlier interaction with businessline, Bhaumik said that the launch of RUNWAY, MyoSlo lens is part of Titan group’s four-pronged growth strategy which includes price parity in the single-vision affordable segment, affordable fashion segment, lead in the progressive category, bigger share of sunglasses category and premiumisation.