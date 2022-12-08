Titan Company’s Eyecare Division has launched five Fastrack Specs stores in the city to expand its geographical footprint and product offerings.

The eyewear exclusive stores are located at HSR, Indiranagar, JP Nagar, Kamanahalli, and Koramangala. The stores are designed to resonate with the Gen Z vibe and offer complete eyewear solutions from frames to quality lenses, along with newly launched eyewear collections with vibrant, quirky, and trendy eyewear designs, said the company.

Although Fastrack sunglasses and eyewear have been in the market for a while now, Saumen Bhaumik, CEO, Eyecare Division, Titan Company said, “With these stores, we bring the spirit of omnichannel alive and offer a comprehensive solution, which is different from selling a frame in a pop-up store or online and so forth. Fastrack Specs stores will become an eyecare solution providing chain.”

The latest store launch is part of the company’s phase-I expansion and plans to open 25 stores across five to six cities in 12 months. “Bengaluru is the first city with five stores. Going forward, we will be looking at markets like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune,” the CEO said.

Addressing youth eyewear needs

By combining their expertise and experience with Fastrack’s youth resonance, Bhaumik said the stores will help the company address changing youth eyewear needs.

“Fastrack has carved a niche for itself as India’s most iconic youth brand across categories, it is already the largest-selling sunglasses brand in India and is now ready to cater to the spectacles market,” he added.