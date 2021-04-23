Companies

Titan Engineering & Automation Ltd incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Michigan

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on April 23, 2021

Titan Engineering & Automation Limited (TEAL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Titan Company, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary TEAL USA Inc in the State of Michigan, USA, which has been approved by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

TEAL has incorporated Teal USA Inc as its wholly owned subsidiary with the objective of business development of Aerospace and Automation solutions. Consequently, the wholly owned subsidiary has become a step down subsidiary of the Titan Company effective 15th April, 2021, the Company said in a filing to the BSE.

100 per cent of the paid up share capital of TEAL USA is held by TEAL.

Published on April 23, 2021

