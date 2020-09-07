Titan Eyeplus focusses on recovering sales

Oppo F17 Pro: Lightly does it with this youth oriented phone
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
Titan Eyeplus is expecting sales to bounce back fully to last year’s level by the end of third quarter this fiscal backed by launch of products and solutions and with operations normalising across all its stores.
The company, which had close to 584 stores as on March 31, 2020, has shut down around 14-15 odd stores across the country. According to Saumen Bhaumik, CEO, Titan Eyeplus, of the 570 stores currently in operation, only around 530-odd stores have been able to open fully.
“We saw a recovery of about 50-55 per cent in June, and in July 60-65 per cent. In August we reached almost 80 per cent of the same period last year. So recovery has been consistently upwards but the challenge has been that we haven’t been able to open all the stores,” Bhaumik told BusinessLine.
The company which had signed up for opening around 60 stores during the current fiscal has put its plans on hold.
Titan Eyeplus, which registered a six-to-seven per cent growth in gross turnover at ₹950 crore in FY-20, is expecting sales to remain flat this fiscal. “We are not visualising growth over last year in the foreseeable future. The focus would be to reach last years’ figures,” he said.
It has introduced a new range of anti-fog lenses for those wearing frame and mask.
According to Bhaumik, close to 75-80 per cent of its sales last year came from prescription eye wear space, which being a need-based segment, is not likely to be impacted. However, sale of sunglasses which is another category for the company has been muted.
“Earlier there was a lot of focus on frame, style, brand etc but now there has been a significant upward swing on lenses as people are buying far more superior quality lenses which focuses on clarity and correction. So in lens category there has been significant increase in ticket size,” he said.
This apart, kids segment is another area of focus given their growing exposure to digital devices.
Titan Eyeplus has launched tele-consultation services in association with Sankara Nethralaya across its stores in select cities.
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
Focus on industrial automation and digitisation, to pay off in the long run
Reasonable valuation and decent revenue visibility are key positives
Bitcoins: Mouth-watering returns, but unregulated Which investment or asset has given the best returns from ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...