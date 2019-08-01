Companies

Titan gets interim relief against sale of counterfeit watches on Snapdeal

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on August 01, 2019 Published on August 01, 2019

Titan Company Ltd has filed a civil suit before the Delhi High Court against Snapdeal for not taking down various listings of counterfeit Fastrack/Titan branded watches, despite being notified of the same by the company.

It has also filed a case against certain sellers who were selling counterfeit Fastrack watches on Snapdeal.

In an emailed statement, Titan said, the HC through an ex-parte ad-interim injunction order dated July 29 restrained the sellers from selling, marketing or otherwise dealing in goods bearing the marks Titan and Fastrack . Snapdeal was directed to take down the URLs of which complaint had already been lodged by Titan with Snapdeal, within 24 hours of service of the order. The This case is sub-judice before the Delhi HC.

Published on August 01, 2019
