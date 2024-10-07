Titan Intech, a leading diversified IT software company, has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Kakatiya Energy Systems to execute projects jointly and acquire a 26 per cent stake in the company.

KES specializes in manufacturing lighting controls powered by innovative and patented technologies, focusing on energy conservation and automation.

It has also develops IoT-based products for sectors such as elevator control, motor control, air conditioning control and fire detection. Its wide customer base includes municipalities, private industries, public institutions and large corporates.

Titan Intech also has business interest in LED display units, and engaged in installation of Automatic Rain Gauges and Automatic Weather Stations.

Sunil Ghanathe, Director, Titan Intech said the partnership will boost the company’s ability to execute the ₹360 crore order secured as an implementation partner of OBEL Systems for weather monitoring systems and forthcoming ₹22 crore orders from KES for Centralized Control and Monitoring Systems.

Titan Intech will leverage KES’ proven expertise in patented sensing and switching technology for remotely controlling electrical and electronic devices, ensuring smooth and timely project delivery, he said.

The timing of this partnership aligns strategically with the Government’s recent allocation of ₹70,000 crore for similar projects, as per Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana, he added.

With KES’s technical capabilities, Titan Intech is well-positioned to capitalise on the opportunity and deliver modern systems nationwide, said the company.

Through this partnership, Titan Intech also plans to expand its product portfolio to include advanced lighting controls, solar products and solutions, energy storage products, IoT solutions and smart city infrastructure.

The collaboration will also support various sectors, including education, power, cement, and oil & gas. KES will maintain its focus on marketing and research and development, continuing to roll out new products, while Titan Intech will concentrate on production through its upcoming EMS facilities and provide operations and maintenance services, said the company.