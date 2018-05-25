Titan takes the LeAP to train 4,000 youths in Tamil Nadu

Titan Company Ltd on Friday launched a skilling centre in Chennai to provide market relevant training programmes to ‘skill less’ privileged youth and place them in jobs. The programme, called Titan LeAP — Learn-Apply and Progress — is expected to train 4,000 youth across Tamil Nadu in 2018-19, says a company press release.

The centre, which will be the hub of the Hub-and-Spoke model, will be run and managed by Mahindra Pride School.

While the centre will skill and place students in various courses, the model envisages extension of employability skills to students in government ITI’s, engineering students from Anna University and government colleges. A formal tie up in this direction is being made, the release said.

Bhaskar Bhat, Managing Director, Titan, who inaugurated the centre, in the release said, “with this skill centre we aim to reach as many under privileged students as possible to give them an opportunity for a better life. The statistics to show the number of unskilled and unemployed population in our country is extremely alarming. This initiative is Titan’s one of many endeavours to create better employment opportunities in the state.”