IRTH, the bag brand from the House of Titan, has made its retail debut by launching its first store in Mumbai. The premium women’s handbag brand aims to open approximately 100 stores across India by FY27.

According to Manish Gupta, CEO, Fragrances and Fashion Accessories Division, Titan Company, IRTH is eyeing massive retail expansion and targets to open ten stores this year as part of the first phase. The rollout will include two stores in Mumbai, two in Pune, one in Delhi, one in Kolkata, and one in Chennai. These exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) will contribute 15 to 20 percent of overall IRTH sales by March 2025.

“Opening a branded store is a crucial part of our strategy and reflects our identity as a company. As a retailer with numerous brands in our portfolio, our journey begins with retail. We believe that a brand is truly born in exclusive stores, where we can share the complete brand story and concept with customers. This empowers them to choose the options they want to buy,” he told businessline.

“Mumbai contributes 7 to 8 percent of the company’s total sales,” he said. “With over 200 stores in the region, the city shows a strong affinity for both Tata and Titan, and estimates suggest that close to half a million consumer transactions occur here,” added Gupta.

The brand has expanded its presence in over 50 cities through 130 large-format stores, which includes Shopper’s Stop and Lifestyle, and has built a customer base of over 90,000 through its offline and online channels. “The 10 new stores set to launch this year will undergo a litmus test of viability, after which we look to invite franchisees to invest in the brand and help drive it forward,” he stated.

IRTH aims to achieve a topline target of approximately ₹600 crore, while the combined accessories division projects revenue of ₹1,000 cr by 2027, capturing one-third of the market. For its EBO, the bag brand has curated over 90 products across categories and is introducing a genuine leather line.