Titan Company saw its net profits jump by 40 per cent to ₹736 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23. During the same quarter last year, the company’s PAT stood at ₹527 crore.

The net revenues for this quarter were up by 26 per cent to ₹9,419 crore compared to ₹7,497 crore in Q4 FY22. While EBIT improved by 41 per cent to ₹1,084 crore compared to ₹768 in Q4 FY22. For this quarter, it announced an EPS of ₹8.22 compared to ₹5.74 in Q4 FY22.

Titan’s total revenue for FY23 increased by 38 per cent to ₹38,675 crore, while net profits increased by 49 per cent to ₹3,274 crore.

“The year gone by has witnessed several firsts in the history of Titan. Jewellery, watches and wearables, and eyecare achieved landmark milestones of ₹30,000 crore, ₹5,000 crore, and ₹1,000 crore of annual consumer retail sales, respectively, for the first time in their retail journeys. After a satisfying performance across all the segments during FY23, we are well-prepared and looking forward to an exciting FY24,” said CK Venkataraman, Managing Director of the company.

During the year, Titan opened the first Tanishq store in the USA and the first Titan Eye Plus store in Dubai. In addition to that, the House of Titan proudly launched its latest brand, ‘IRTH’, a collection of women’s bags, the company said.

Performance across segments

The company’s jewellery division posted a total income of ₹7,576 crore, which increased by 24 per cent compared to Q4 FY22. The Indian business grew by 21 per cent in the same period. Buyer growth clocked an encouraging 15 per cent and average ticket sizes moved up by 8 per cent compared to Q4FY22.

Its watches and wearables business recorded a total income of ₹871 crore, up by 40 per cent compared to Q4FY22, backed by strong growth in the analog watches segment and a multi-fold increase in wearables. Eye care posted a total income of ₹165 crore, an increase of 23 per cent compared to Q4 FY22.

Emerging businesses posted a total income of ₹77 crore. Emerging businesses comprising fragrances, fashion accessories (F&FA), and Indian dress wear (under the brand Taneira) grew by 84 per cent compared to Q3 FY22. Within this, F&FA clocked 31 per cent growth, whereas Taneira grew by 200 per cent over the same period last year. The emerging businesses continued to invest in scaling up their respective verticals and recorded a loss of ₹33 crore.