hamburger

Companies

Titan’s sales up, adds 245 new stores in Q1 FY23

Isha Rautela | Updated on: Jul 07, 2022

Kolkata: PHOTO STORY: (Please try to use more than one pics with the story) The saleswoman busy to attend customers with a range of collection marked for the festival at a Tanishq outlet in Kolkata. The branded shops still able manage a good business with their high end customers. Inclement weather and natural calamity, resulting in loss of crop and property in the rural areas, has largely upset the prospects of “Dhanteras”, a festival prior to Deepavali - that is marked by buying gold and silver for better wealth. Simultaneously, rising gold price has rendered buying gold ornaments almost out of reach for the large middle-class segment. Compared to traditional gold and silver markets, the branded jewellery segment is managing relatively good business with its city-based clientele. In Kolkata, Garanhata is the oldest traditional jewellery market sans the glitter of modern jewellery markets. While another traditional market at Bou Bazar area has still retained customers with its modernised approach, the “karigars” (gold and silver workers) - the actual heroes – remains in obscurity even after toiling day and night to make the festival most glamorous. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury October 14, 2009. | Photo Credit: ROY CHOWDHURY A

For the quarter, all its verticals registered more than 100 per cent growth, except for Titan Engineering which achieved 35 per cent growth

Bengaluru, July 7

Tata Group’s Titan Company Ltd has recorded a significant sales growth of 205 per cent (YoY) in Q1 FY23 and clocked a three-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5 per cent over Q1FY20. The company continued to grow its network expansion well throughout the quarter, with the addition of 245 new stores across the country, said the company in its Q1 FY23 results.

For the quarter, all its verticals registered more than 100 per cent growth, except for Titan Engineering & Automation Ltd (TEAL) which saw a 35 per cent growth (YoY) with both the divisions, Automation Solutions (AS) and Aerospace and Defence (AD) growing in line with the overall revenues.  

“The watches and wearables division achieved its highest ever quarterly revenue in Q1FY23 growing 158 per cent (YoY) in all its brands and products,” said the company.  For the eyecare division, the company registered a growth of 176 per cent (YoY), with the addition of 56 new stores for the quarter across the cities of Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai.

The Jewellery division’s revenues nearly tripled, clocking a growth of 207 per cent. Both walk-ins and buyers grew in line with revenues whereas ticket size marginally improved compared to Q1FY22. “All the other segments -Trade, LFS, and E-commerce channels contributed to a 271 per cent yearly increase for the division. Individually, Fragrances grew by 262 per cent (YoY) whereas Fashion Accessories grew 293 per cent (YoY),” it said

Titan is an Indian luxury products company that manufactures fashion accessories including jewellery, watches, and eyewear.

Published on July 07, 2022
Titan Company Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you