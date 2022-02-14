TK Elevator unveils Made in India escalators

TK Elevator (TKE) announced that it will be supplying a comprehensive range of TKE escalators to the Indian market, including its velino, tugela and victoria series of escalators from its state-of-the-art Chakan Multi-Purpose Facility (MPF).

TK Elevator has always been a staunch supporter of the government’s Make in India initiative, said Manish Mehan, CEO and MD, TK Elevator (India). “Our MPF in Pune was inaugurated in 2017 with a vision to supply locally-manufactured world-class mobility solutions. Through localized research and development and manufacturing of TKE’s various elevator and escalator solutions, we are committed to empower the local economy with innovation and state-of-the-art technology” he added.

Mehan said “Adding a comprehensive range of escalators to our locally-manufactured product portfolio allows us to stay close to our customers’ needs and serve them better. This remarkable achievement was the result of aspirations and teamwork of all our colleagues, especially our MPF staff.”