Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) achieved a milestone with the recent delivery of the 200th C-130J Super Hercules empennage.

An empennage is the tail structure located at the rear of an aircraft. Empennage assemblies produced by TLMAL include the aircraft’s horizontal and vertical stabilisers along with leading edges and tip assemblies.

The TLMAL team also previously manufactured center wing box components for the legacy C-130 model aircraft, and introduced a new cutting-edge 4,700 square-meter metal-to-metal bonding facility in April 2018. TLMAL currently employs 650 people.

“The C-130J is known as the world’s workhorse not just for its large global presence, but also for its international supply chain partners including TLMAL,” Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of the Air Mobility and Maritime Missions line of business at Lockheed Martin said in a release on Wednesday.

“Each TLMAL-produced empennage literally helps the mighty Super Hercules take flight to support critical missions that impact lives and make history. While it takes many parts and pieces to build an empennage, it also requires a group of highly dedicated and skilled individuals — traits that are continually exemplified by our TLMAL teammates,’‘ he added.

TLMAL empennages are included in C-130Js operated by seven nations, including India. These C-130Js support critical worldwide search and rescue, peacekeeping, combat delivery, maritime patrol, special operations, aerial refueling, commercial cargo transport, medevac and humanitarian response missions.

“Over the course of more than a decade, this partnership has achieved unrivalled manufacturing and operational excellence,” Sukaran Singh, CEO and managing director, Tata Advanced Systems Limited said.

The C-130J Super Hercules is the proven standard in tactical airlift, providing a unique mix of versatility and performance to complete any mission, anytime, anywhere. It is the current variant of the C-130 Hercules and is the airlifter of choice for 21 nations around the world.

In March of this year, Lockheed Martin and Tata Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding to begin the implementation of fighter wing production after the team at TLMAL demonstrated the capability to produce one of the most technologically complex aerostructures — a fuel-carrying 9G, 12,000 hour, interchangeable/replaceable fighter wing.

TLMAL — a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics — was established in 2010 in Adibatla, Hyderabad.