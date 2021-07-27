TMC government proactively sought investments, says Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal on Monday said the Mamata Banerjee government had contacted him within a fortnight of her party’s return to power seeking investments from his industrial group in West Bengal.
Agarwal, speaking at an open virtual discussion with Indian Chamber of Commerce, appreciated the change of mindset of governments at the Centre and in the State with their proactive approach towards investors.
“It is remarkable. Within 14-15 days of formation of the government in Bengal, I got two communications for investment in the State,” he said but did not elaborate.
Agarwal also appreciated Central ministers for valuing what industry wants and said the government can divest 60-70 per cent stake in PSUs as hive-off would take time.
The value creation in the PSUs can be at least 3-4 times, he added.
Agarwal expressed bullishness about the power sector. “If efficiently produced, it will cost about ₹1 a unit,” the head of the $12 billion revenue group said.
In February this year, Agarwal had said that Vedanta had partnered with London-based global investment firm Centricus for creating a $10 billion fund that will invest in stake sale of public sector companies by the Indian government.
Vedanta is a diversified natural resources company with interests in zinc-lead-silver, Iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, power, oil and gas.
The Bengal government had also sent feelers to Tata group when it came to fresh investment.
State Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee had said the government was working on inviting investments in the State.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...