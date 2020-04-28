TMI Group develops integrated digital skilling platform for BFSI sector

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
TMI Group of companies, C&K Management Ltd and TMI e2E Academy, a leader in instructor-led corporate training since 2010, have come together to create an innovative solution for rapid up-skilling of corporate employees.
In tune with the changing times during the coronavirus pandemic, the company has restructured its focus to deploy digital learning for bank and insurance company employees to train them through remote network connections such as Zoom and other tools.
The strengths of companies have been stitched together to launch what the company claimed was country’s first digital instructor-led learning courses for role-induction, up-skilling and selling skills.
As a part of this initiative, the Hyderabad-based TMI Group has launched an integrated tech platform for digital training and learning, re-engineered the off-line training courses to digital instructor-led learning and developed a digital selling skills course.
Ravi Ramakrishnan, CEO, TMI Group, said: “Innovation and agility are the two hallmarks of our DNA. The first pilot batches with India’s leading private life insurance company has been a big success. We re-engineered the course completely with the instructional design required for digital training, retaining interactivity in the e-class.”
“For 20 years, C&K has specialised in online learning. We work with most of the large multilateral agencies across the world. We can leverage our in-house custom content capabilities to re-engineer all the offline courses to online and deliver them in our own platform,” he said.
T Muralidharan, founder-chairman, TMI Group said, “We are the only HR solutions group with complete learning science capabilities under one roof — which includes learning technologies, instructional design, learning content and assessment. Combined with a large trainer base, this allows us to rapidly scale up to the requirements of our customers.”
Sales in the BFSI sector have to go digital, given the many recent restrictions for face-to-face selling. Fortunately, customers have adapted to an increasingly online world. Salespersons will have no choice but adopt digital selling. This will require some unlearning and relearning, which is why we have launched the Digital selling skills course, the company stated.
TMI Group has trained nearly 1,00,000 salespersons in banks, on the assets and liabilities side, and the insurance sector over the years.
It believes it is in the best position to re-engineer the courses and help up-skill the salespersons to measure up to the new normal of digital selling.
It has developed learning in six international and 14 Indian languages to run on all types of devices.
